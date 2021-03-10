DVD Talk Forum

10-03-21, 05:27 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Sonic
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,330
Received 12 Likes on 11 Posts
The "What's on your preorder?" thread
Couldn't find a thread that focuses on preorder talk so let's do it!

Super excited for this one:
Carlito's Way 4k Carlito's Way 4k

Big fan of Underworld flicks. Never bite into the blu-rays. Guess 4k is it:
Underworld 4k Limited Edition Collection Underworld 4k Limited Edition Collection

