Basic Instinct - 4K UHD

Quote:

A stunning new restoration of Paul Verhoeven's classic 1992 erotic thriller BASIC INSTINCT. Starring Michael Douglas as Nick Curran, a hardboiled detective with a weakness for beautiful women and dangerous relationships and Sharon Stone as Catherine Tramell, a stunning, enigmatic novelist with a talent for seduction and a history of relationships that end in death. As the only suspect in a controversial murder case that the detective is investigating, Catherine ignites Nick's suspicion and his passion, and he soon becomes involved in his most dangerous liaison yet.

Featuring one of the most talked about scenes in film history, Basic Instinct is blistering portrayal of sexual obsession, murder and betrayal.



Extras:

Blu-ray DISC 1 -

Feature

Audio commentary with Camille Paglia

Audio commentary with Paul Verhoeven and Jan de Bont

Basic Instinct: Sex, Death and Stone



Blu-ray - DISC 2

An unending story - Scoring Basic Instinct

Blonde Poison - The making of Cast & Crew interviews featurette

Storyboard comparisons (Love scene - Car Chase - Elevator murder)Screen tests (Sharon Stone x 4 - Jeanne Tripplehorn x 1 )



UHD DISC

Feature

I watched the new documentary Sex, Death and Stone on the UHD disc. It's a new 2020 documentary that aired on cable in Europe last year. . Its a very good documentary. They talked to Douglas, Stone, Eztherhas, Verhoeven and an editor. Its also in 4K since its on the 4K disc. The documentary is also on the BD that came with the set. Stone seemed a little bitter about her experience making the movie, even though it made her a star. But, all the interviews were good and insightful.



Not really sure if the movie on this set is the Unrated version. I still have the old Lionsgate Unrated release.

So there's no thread dedicated to this release. It came out in August via Studio Canal in the UK. There was a collector's edition that came out in June. They are long sold out. You can only get them via 3rd party sellers now.I bought it for about $30 via a 3rd party seller on Amazon UK. It took about 14 days to arrive.So I'll just share a few thoughts. I don't want to keep posting review and opinions in the 4K UHD announcement thread.I did see the new 4K print in theaters back in early July. It was playing in extremely limited release. I liked it. It was very clean and made the movie look fresher even though it's about 30 years old. Rialto Pictures distributed it in the United States. Unfortunately it looks like there are no plans to release this on physical media here in the States.The disc arrived from the UK a few days ago and