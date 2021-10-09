Bride of Re-Animator blu-ray(UK version)?
Bride of Re-Animator blu-ray(UK version)?
It said on the Amazon website that it's region free ,however got an email from the seller saying it won't play in other regions.
Is it region free?
I just lost my only region free player to a power failure and will need to buy another one.
Re: Bride of Re-Animator blu-ray(UK version)?
The Arrow version of this was a UK/US release, so there shouldn't be an issue playing in Region A even if you do get the UK version.
