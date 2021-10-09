DVD Talk Forum

Bride of Re-Animator blu-ray(UK version)?

   
09-10-21, 08:09 AM
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 11,187
Received 82 Likes on 69 Posts
Bride of Re-Animator blu-ray(UK version)?
It said on the Amazon website that it's region free ,however got an email from the seller saying it won't play in other regions.

Is it region free?

I just lost my only region free player to a power failure and will need to buy another one.
09-10-21, 08:16 AM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,604
Likes: 0
Received 1,515 Likes on 1,042 Posts
Re: Bride of Re-Animator blu-ray(UK version)?
The Arrow version of this was a UK/US release, so there shouldn't be an issue playing in Region A even if you do get the UK version.
