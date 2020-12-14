View Poll Results: Do you still purchase/collect TV on physical media?
Yes
50.00%
Sometimes - depends on price and if I really want the series
50.00%
No, I'm done with buying TV on discs.
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Do you still purchase new and old television shows on physical media?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,146
Received 512 Likes on 382 Posts
Do you still purchase new and old television shows on physical media?
I would say 9.5 times out of 10 nowadays the answer is no for me now.
I used to purchase a lot of TV on physical media, but after many years, it just took up too much space and most of the time, I would never watch them. I ended up selling a lot a few years ago.
If I get any TV on BD or DVD it would be a classic show I want or some long-running show I already collect for cheap like the CW DC shows.
I know most TV, especially newer shows, has no replay value for most people, so it would be waste of money just to buy them for the sake of buying them. And having stuff available on subscription streaming services or services like Vudu has made any interest in having them for many almost non-existent now, especially this forum.
and if you just finished watching a 22-24 episode season on TV as it aired, do you really need to own it? Are you going to really watch it all over again?
I know a few of you here don't keep up with current TV, so this may be the only way you watch any television, so that's fine.
I used to purchase a lot of TV on physical media, but after many years, it just took up too much space and most of the time, I would never watch them. I ended up selling a lot a few years ago.
If I get any TV on BD or DVD it would be a classic show I want or some long-running show I already collect for cheap like the CW DC shows.
I know most TV, especially newer shows, has no replay value for most people, so it would be waste of money just to buy them for the sake of buying them. And having stuff available on subscription streaming services or services like Vudu has made any interest in having them for many almost non-existent now, especially this forum.
and if you just finished watching a 22-24 episode season on TV as it aired, do you really need to own it? Are you going to really watch it all over again?
I know a few of you here don't keep up with current TV, so this may be the only way you watch any television, so that's fine.
Last edited by DJariya; 12-14-20 at 07:10 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Do you still purchase new and old television shows on physical media?
Wrapping up shows on media, save for anything new that would be released on UHD. I’m almost done getting all the Vikings series on blu. If the price is great in the future, I’ll get Game of Thrones on 4K, and I’m still getting the seasons of Westworld also on 4K. That aside, unless it’s something I really love, or gets a great upgrade to UHD, my buying days of shows on physical media are done.
#3
Re: Do you still purchase new and old television shows on physical media?
Currently: zero
In the recent past: Criminal Minds
(The latter was after regular daily reruns ceased on basic cable channels like aetv).
In practice I've found that once a show is cancelled, I have very little to no interest anymore in buying any of the dvd (or bluray) season sets. So to avoid the impulse buying treadmill of too many tv show dvd (or bluray) season sets, I'll wait until after the show is already off the air.
In the recent past: Criminal Minds
(The latter was after regular daily reruns ceased on basic cable channels like aetv).
In practice I've found that once a show is cancelled, I have very little to no interest anymore in buying any of the dvd (or bluray) season sets. So to avoid the impulse buying treadmill of too many tv show dvd (or bluray) season sets, I'll wait until after the show is already off the air.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 32,543
Received 179 Likes on 154 Posts
Re: Do you still purchase new and old television shows on physical media?
Nope. The last series I bought on BD was X-Files.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off