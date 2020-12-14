Do you still purchase new and old television shows on physical media?

I would say 9.5 times out of 10 nowadays the answer is no for me now.



I used to purchase a lot of TV on physical media, but after many years, it just took up too much space and most of the time, I would never watch them. I ended up selling a lot a few years ago.



If I get any TV on BD or DVD it would be a classic show I want or some long-running show I already collect for cheap like the CW DC shows.



I know most TV, especially newer shows, has no replay value for most people, so it would be waste of money just to buy them for the sake of buying them. And having stuff available on subscription streaming services or services like Vudu has made any interest in having them for many almost non-existent now, especially this forum.



and if you just finished watching a 22-24 episode season on TV as it aired, do you really need to own it? Are you going to really watch it all over again?



I know a few of you here don't keep up with current TV, so this may be the only way you watch any television, so that's fine.