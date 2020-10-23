DVD Talk Forum

4K (UHD) Wish List Thread

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

4K (UHD) Wish List Thread

   
10-23-20, 02:50 PM
4K (UHD) Wish List Thread
Is there such a thread. If not, I made one.

I'd like:

The Beast (George Dzundza, Jason Patric, Steven Bauer) (1988)
Old 10-23-20, 03:25 PM
Re: 4K (UHD) Wish List Thread
The Thing
Mary Poppins
Raiders of the Lost Ark trilogy
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
The Abyss
