Location: Are any of us really anywhere?

Re: Mario Puzos The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone Dec 8, 2020

I saw 3 maybe around when it came out and thought it all sucked. Haven’t seen since. I wouldn’t even know differences. But I’ll get this and add to Coppola Restoration blus, but watch the HBO Godfather Epic I’ve had for past 5 years on my dvr, then see new cut of 3...