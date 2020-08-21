DVD Talk Forum

Raid on Rommel blu looks.....

   
08-21-20, 10:38 PM
Raid on Rommel blu looks.....
horrible. Just received it yesterday. I skimmed through it because I didn't have enough time to watch the whole thing because of work. But with first impressions, it looks really bad.
08-21-20, 10:49 PM
Re: Raid on Rommel blu looks.....
Kino is really inconsistent with their remasters. Real hit and miss with them.
08-21-20, 11:10 PM
Re: Raid on Rommel blu looks.....
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
Kino is really inconsistent with their remasters. Real hit and miss with them.
Its probably an old master that Universal stuck them with.
08-21-20, 11:21 PM
Re: Raid on Rommel blu looks.....
So does Kino do any remastering? Or do they just pick up licenses to distribute under their label?
08-21-20, 11:38 PM
Re: Raid on Rommel blu looks.....
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
So does Kino do any remastering? Or do they just pick up licenses to distribute under their label?
I guess the answer is yes.

They posted a list a couple months back about every remaster theyve handled, and its very lengthy. But with the volume of what they put out every month, I guess they have to pick and choose. And I dont know how much of it is in their hands, even with cooperative studios.
08-21-20, 11:43 PM
Re: Raid on Rommel blu looks.....
Good to know. Sucks how it’s just a crapshoot.
