Raid on Rommel blu looks.....
Raid on Rommel blu looks.....
horrible. Just received it yesterday. I skimmed through it because I didn't have enough time to watch the whole thing because of work. But with first impressions, it looks really bad.
Re: Raid on Rommel blu looks.....
So does Kino do any remastering? Or do they just pick up licenses to distribute under their label?
Re: Raid on Rommel blu looks.....
They posted a list a couple months back about every remaster theyve handled, and its very lengthy. But with the volume of what they put out every month, I guess they have to pick and choose. And I dont know how much of it is in their hands, even with cooperative studios.
