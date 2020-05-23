The Ghostbusters I and II 4K 35th anniversary. Will be re-released any time soon?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 650
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
The Ghostbusters I and II 4K 35th anniversary. Will be re-released any time soon?
a year or two ago the 35th anniversary 4K collectors pack of Ghostbusters I and II sure didnt stay long in stores.
Just wondering if itll be re-released again any time soon later down the road for those who missed out on it?
Just wondering if itll be re-released again any time soon later down the road for those who missed out on it?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off