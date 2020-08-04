DVD Talk Forum

The Invisible Man -- 4K UHD/BD -- May 26, 2020

   
The Invisible Man -- 4K UHD/BD -- May 26, 2020


https://www.comingsoon.net/movies/ne...lease#/slide/1


Bonus features include:

DELETED SCENES
MOSS MANIFESTED – Elisabeth Moss describes the physical and emotional challenges she faced while portraying Cecilia, a woman whose truth is constantly questioned by those around her.
DIRECTOR’S JOURNEY WITH LEIGH WHANNELL – Director Leigh Whannell acts as tour guide through principal photography, from day 1 to day 40.
THE PLAYERS – Filmmakers and cast provide an in-depth analysis of each character and how they interact with the unseen terror of THE INVISIBLE MAN.
TIMELESS TERROR – A behind the scenes look at how writer/director Leigh Whannell re-imagined this iconic character through the lens of modern technology and socially relatable themes.
FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR LEIGH WHANNELL





This was one of the 2 movies I saw before theatres shut down. Such an awesome movie.
