Blu-ray disc went bad overnight?

So last night I watched Mallrats on my Xbox One S. It started skipping a little during the credits but I was still able to get to the menu and watch the trailer under the special features so I just chalked it up to being dirty. I left the disc in and went to bed.

Today, I was planning on watching more special features and turned the Xbox on (keep in mind, the disc was in there overnight, it's not like I took it out and and scratched it somehow) and it said it couldn't read the disc. I then put it in my PS4 to make sure it wasn't the player, and the PS4 couldn't play it either. I tried cleaning it with a soft cloth and that didn't make a difference.



How the heck does a Blu-ray just go bad like that overnight?