04-04-20, 01:59 PM
Join Date: May 2004
Posts: 3,101
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Blu-ray disc went bad overnight?
So last night I watched Mallrats on my Xbox One S. It started skipping a little during the credits but I was still able to get to the menu and watch the trailer under the special features so I just chalked it up to being dirty. I left the disc in and went to bed.
Today, I was planning on watching more special features and turned the Xbox on (keep in mind, the disc was in there overnight, it's not like I took it out and and scratched it somehow) and it said it couldn't read the disc. I then put it in my PS4 to make sure it wasn't the player, and the PS4 couldn't play it either. I tried cleaning it with a soft cloth and that didn't make a difference.

How the heck does a Blu-ray just go bad like that overnight?
04-04-20, 03:02 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 46,106
Received 158 Likes on 107 Posts
Re: Blu-ray disc went bad overnight?
Well, it is Mallrats. Have you seen what's happened to the Malls lately?
04-04-20, 03:07 PM
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 22,664
Received 37 Likes on 32 Posts
Re: Blu-ray disc went bad overnight?
If you hadn't tried it on another player, I would say the player is going bad.
