Bad Boys for Life -- 4K UHD and BD -- 4/21/20

   
03-24-20, 07:21 PM
Bad Boys for Life -- 4K UHD and BD -- 4/21/20





Special Features and Technical Specs:
  • The IMAX Enhanced 4K Blu-ray edition features digitally remastered content presented with High Dynamic Range and DTS:X audio for a more immersive at-home entertainment experience.
  • Extended & Alternate Scenes (Including an Alternate Ending)
  • Outtakes & Bloopers
  • Ride or Die: Making Bad Boys for Life
  • Partners in Crime: Behind-the-Scenes
  • It's About Time: Go through 25 years of Bad Boys history with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the cast and crew
  • Easter Eggs: Directors Adil and Billal take us on a tour of a few of the Easter eggs and callbacks to earlier Bad Boys films
  • AND MORE...
The digital comes out on March 31st.


I had a $20 Amazon GC and some credit card rewards and managed to get the 4K UHD for around $3 and change out of pocket.

This was a hell of a fun movie., For me it's worth the purchase,

03-24-20, 07:23 PM
Re: Bad Boys for Life -- 4K UHD and BD -- 4/21/20
Yes, I loved this more then I ever thought I would and best comedy in years. Ill get the digital and blu.
