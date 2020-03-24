Bad Boys for Life -- 4K UHD and BD -- 4/21/20
Bad Boys for Life -- 4K UHD and BD -- 4/21/20
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- The IMAX Enhanced 4K Blu-ray edition features digitally remastered content presented with High Dynamic Range and DTS:X audio for a more immersive at-home entertainment experience.
- Extended & Alternate Scenes (Including an Alternate Ending)
- Outtakes & Bloopers
- Ride or Die: Making Bad Boys for Life
- Partners in Crime: Behind-the-Scenes
- It's About Time: Go through 25 years of Bad Boys history with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the cast and crew
- Easter Eggs: Directors Adil and Billal take us on a tour of a few of the Easter eggs and callbacks to earlier Bad Boys films
- AND MORE...
I had a $20 Amazon GC and some credit card rewards and managed to get the 4K UHD for around $3 and change out of pocket.
This was a hell of a fun movie., For me it's worth the purchase,
Yes, I loved this more then I ever thought I would and best comedy in years. Ill get the digital and blu.
