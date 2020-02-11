DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Ford vs Ferrari Bale Damon Feb 11, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Ford vs Ferrari Bale Damon Feb 11, 2020

   
Old 01-08-20, 03:50 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 12,353
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Ford vs Ferrari Bale Damon Feb 11, 2020
Target and Best Buy have their exclusives


I have not seen it but 90% of Bales movies are good so maybe there won't be a big risk for a blind buy.


I can't find any links for the offical artwork for the standard Blu and 4k releases since it seems like temp artwork at Walmart and Best Buy.









JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.