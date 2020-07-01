Massacre Video
Has anyone ever ordered or own anything from this label? Mostly wondering about website safety and the pressing quality of their releases.
Read reviews of their various Blu-rays like Enter The Devil - That should give you some idea of their overall approach and quality. Seems fine from the first couple reviews I found.
Enter the Devil (1972) - Blu-ray Review
