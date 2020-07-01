DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Massacre Video

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Massacre Video

   
Old 01-07-20, 05:20 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 1,289
Received 6 Likes on 4 Posts
Massacre Video
Has anyone ever ordered or own anything from this label? Mostly wondering about website safety and the pressing quality of their releases.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-07-20, 06:06 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
PhantomStranger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 22,279
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Massacre Video
Read reviews of their various Blu-rays like Enter The Devil - That should give you some idea of their overall approach and quality. Seems fine from the first couple reviews I found.

Enter the Devil (1972) - Blu-ray Review
PhantomStranger is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.