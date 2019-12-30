List of UHDs missing content from BDs
The more UHDs I get, the more releases I come across that are missing content from BDs. Usually it is when the BD was two discs but the UHD only includes the first BD. Honestly, this is pretty annoying, since UHD is the premium format, they can at least include all of the discs/content from the previously released BDs. So I thought I'd come up with a list of UHDs that are missing content from BDs, and please let me know about any I am missing
For the sake of this list, I am only including regular retail USA UHDs missing content from regular retail USA BD, meaning I'm not comparing any international releases, store exclusives or from DVD releases
Missing discs from BDs (unless otherwise noted, it is missing the second BD disc)
- Blade Runner (missing two BDs from Complete Collector's Edition)
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Iron Man (missing second disc from Paramount BD)
- Iron Man 2 (missing second disc from Paramount BD)
- Pacific Rim
- X-Men
- X2: X-Men United
- X-Men: The Last Stand
- The Evil Dead (missing bonus DVD from initial BD release and the cropped 1.85 version of the movie)
- Halloween (1978) (missing an audio commentary, TV version and Halloween Unmasked 2000 from Halloween Complete Collection)
- How to Train Your Dragon (missing Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon short and deleted scenes)
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/4...ried-over.html
My years of trying to keep the above thread updated taught me that pretty much every disc release has something exclusive to that release. Nothing is truly complete or definitive.
