List of UHDs missing content from BDs

Blade Runner (missing two BDs from Complete Collector's Edition)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Iron Man (missing second disc from Paramount BD)

Iron Man 2 (missing second disc from Paramount BD)

Pacific Rim

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

The Evil Dead (missing bonus DVD from initial BD release and the cropped 1.85 version of the movie)

Halloween (1978) (missing an audio commentary, TV version and Halloween Unmasked 2000 from Halloween Complete Collection)

How to Train Your Dragon (missing Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon short and deleted scenes)

The more UHDs I get, the more releases I come across that are missing content from BDs. Usually it is when the BD was two discs but the UHD only includes the first BD. Honestly, this is pretty annoying, since UHD is the premium format, they can at least include all of the discs/content from the previously released BDs. So I thought I'd come up with a list of UHDs that are missing content from BDs, and please let me know about any I am missingFor the sake of this list, I am only including regular retail USA UHDs missing content from regular retail USA BD, meaning I'm not comparing any international releases, store exclusives or from DVD releasesMissing discs from BDs (unless otherwise noted, it is missing the second BD disc)Other missing content: