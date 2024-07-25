DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Reload this Page >

"Your Notifications" link on desktop site no longer working?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

"Your Notifications" link on desktop site no longer working?

   
Old 07-25-24, 11:05 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Posts: 6,067
Received 168 Likes on 112 Posts
"Your Notifications" link on desktop site no longer working?
The "Your Notifications" link underneath "Welcome, [username]" near the top right corner of the desktop site does not appear to be working. Clicking on the link (which is supposed to go to forum.dvdtalk.com/usercp.php) does not redirect to that page or do anything else. I believe the down arrow next to the number of notifications also used to open a drop-down menu when clicked, but that is also doing nothing.

I have been able to replicate this on both Firefox version 128 and Edge version 126 on Windows 10.

The "User CP" link in the blue bar directly under this box is still working fine, however, so notifications can still be accessed that way.
printerati is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-25-24, 11:10 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 20,004
Received 1,074 Likes on 771 Posts
Re: "Your Notifications" link on desktop site no longer working?
Same for me. However, right clicking "Your Notifications" and selecting open in a new tab does bring you to the correct CP page.
Noonan is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
printerati (07-25-24)
Back to Subforum
Forum Feedback and Support

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Your Privacy Choices -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.