"Your Notifications" link on desktop site no longer working?

The "Your Notifications" link underneath "Welcome, [username]" near the top right corner of the desktop site does not appear to be working. Clicking on the link (which is supposed to go to forum.dvdtalk.com/usercp.php) does not redirect to that page or do anything else. I believe the down arrow next to the number of notifications also used to open a drop-down menu when clicked, but that is also doing nothing.



I have been able to replicate this on both Firefox version 128 and Edge version 126 on Windows 10.



The "User CP" link in the blue bar directly under this box is still working fine, however, so notifications can still be accessed that way.