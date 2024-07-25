"Your Notifications" link on desktop site no longer working?
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
"Your Notifications" link on desktop site no longer working?
The "Your Notifications" link underneath "Welcome, [username]" near the top right corner of the desktop site does not appear to be working. Clicking on the link (which is supposed to go to forum.dvdtalk.com/usercp.php) does not redirect to that page or do anything else. I believe the down arrow next to the number of notifications also used to open a drop-down menu when clicked, but that is also doing nothing.
I have been able to replicate this on both Firefox version 128 and Edge version 126 on Windows 10.
The "User CP" link in the blue bar directly under this box is still working fine, however, so notifications can still be accessed that way.
I have been able to replicate this on both Firefox version 128 and Edge version 126 on Windows 10.
The "User CP" link in the blue bar directly under this box is still working fine, however, so notifications can still be accessed that way.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 20,004
Received 1,074 Likes on 771 Posts
Re: "Your Notifications" link on desktop site no longer working?
Same for me. However, right clicking "Your Notifications" and selecting open in a new tab does bring you to the correct CP page.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off