DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Reload this Page >

Privacy certificate issue starting 5/14/23

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

Privacy certificate issue starting 5/14/23

   
Old 05-15-23, 05:41 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
b2net's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Posts: 5,852
Received 113 Likes on 91 Posts
Privacy certificate issue starting 5/14/23
Privacy certificate issue starting 5/14/23.

I eventually entered the site anyway so I could post about it here. Been getting a warning from Google that there is a security issue on all of DVD Talk. Not just the forums. I sent a note to Internet Brands. Here's to hoping it can be fixed soon and is not foreshadowing of this site's future.

Yes I've tried other browsers on other devices. Some trigger same while others don't. I hope it is still worth IB checking on the sites certificates.

IBJoel



b2net is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Forum Feedback and Support

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.