Privacy certificate issue starting 5/14/23
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Privacy certificate issue starting 5/14/23
Privacy certificate issue starting 5/14/23.
I eventually entered the site anyway so I could post about it here. Been getting a warning from Google that there is a security issue on all of DVD Talk. Not just the forums. I sent a note to Internet Brands. Here's to hoping it can be fixed soon and is not foreshadowing of this site's future.
Yes I've tried other browsers on other devices. Some trigger same while others don't. I hope it is still worth IB checking on the sites certificates.
IBJoel
I eventually entered the site anyway so I could post about it here. Been getting a warning from Google that there is a security issue on all of DVD Talk. Not just the forums. I sent a note to Internet Brands. Here's to hoping it can be fixed soon and is not foreshadowing of this site's future.
Yes I've tried other browsers on other devices. Some trigger same while others don't. I hope it is still worth IB checking on the sites certificates.
IBJoel
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off