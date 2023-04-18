Thread title change request
Thread title change request
Don't know if I'm supposed to do this here or reach out to a mod directly (really don't think they would care to hear from me lol) but I was wondering if you could change the thread titled "Need help on a horror flick..." to "Hell Night, 1981, Linda Blair". I had no idea anyone would reply to it after I bumped it but there have been a decent amount of replies since.
It's currently on the first page of the movie talk forum.
Thanks either way.
Re: Thread title change request
You can use report this post to a moderator or PM a mod/admin for this sort of thing. (And Im happy to make changes like this if you want to PM me directly.)
I went ahead and made this change.
Re: Thread title change request
Thanks!!
