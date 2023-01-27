Ipad updated, now videos in posts dont show up
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2020
Posts: 139
Received 27 Likes on 20 Posts
Ipad updated, now videos in posts dont show up
This is the only site that this happens. Just shows text that someone wrote, then blank space.
Anyone know what i need to flip on or off on my ipad?
Anyone know what i need to flip on or off on my ipad?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off