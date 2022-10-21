Suddenly getting Error 1005, Address Banned form site

Hello



Been with DVD Talk like forever and seen share of various reasons why unable to connect to site. This week I've got one never seen before and twice.....



Error 1005...owner of domain, DVDTalk has banned this ap address.



Well first time I tried to connect thru my phone signing in and all and got in. Next day was fine but last night tried and there was the error again. As of now able to connect thru Home PC but just wanted to put it out there.