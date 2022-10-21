Suddenly getting Error 1005, Address Banned form site
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Nashville TN
Posts: 8,431
Received 70 Likes on 59 Posts
Suddenly getting Error 1005, Address Banned form site
Hello
Been with DVD Talk like forever and seen share of various reasons why unable to connect to site. This week I've got one never seen before and twice.....
Error 1005...owner of domain, DVDTalk has banned this ap address.
Well first time I tried to connect thru my phone signing in and all and got in. Next day was fine but last night tried and there was the error again. As of now able to connect thru Home PC but just wanted to put it out there.
Been with DVD Talk like forever and seen share of various reasons why unable to connect to site. This week I've got one never seen before and twice.....
Error 1005...owner of domain, DVDTalk has banned this ap address.
Well first time I tried to connect thru my phone signing in and all and got in. Next day was fine but last night tried and there was the error again. As of now able to connect thru Home PC but just wanted to put it out there.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off