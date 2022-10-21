DVD Talk Forum

Suddenly getting Error 1005, Address Banned form site

Forum Feedback and Support

Suddenly getting Error 1005, Address Banned form site

   
Old 10-21-22, 05:11 AM
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Nashville TN
Posts: 8,431
Received 70 Likes on 59 Posts
Suddenly getting Error 1005, Address Banned form site
Hello

Been with DVD Talk like forever and seen share of various reasons why unable to connect to site. This week I've got one never seen before and twice.....

Error 1005...owner of domain, DVDTalk has banned this ap address.

Well first time I tried to connect thru my phone signing in and all and got in. Next day was fine but last night tried and there was the error again. As of now able to connect thru Home PC but just wanted to put it out there.
