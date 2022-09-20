Re: Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far

Quote: story Originally Posted by Feels like a PM-worthy point more than a thread

Shut down the forum with no warning and no explanation of why, other than vague statements about a "cooling off period" and looking at the rules

Published a date by which it would be reopened

Made no further communication about what's going on

Missed the reopen date with no communication to the community.

I don't want to be a jerk about this, so please don't take it that way, but the mod team:This whole process has been very opaque to all of us who just want someplace to discuss the war in Ukraine or the potential dissolution of the Commonwealth or the ongoing litigation of Trump's documents. I won't speak for anyone else, but to me, Politics Talk is a community where I go to discuss the events of the day, and it feels like it was arbitrarily closed and the community has been kept completely in the dark and deprived of something for reasons we are not privy to.And again, I do appreciate what the mod team does, and if there are things going on behind the scenes that needed to change, I understand that. I'm just frustrated by the lack of communication and transparency, and a PM from Dooku to you would only have contributed to that lack for the rest of us.