Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far

Forum Feedback and Support

Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far

   
09-20-22, 10:45 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 10,482
Received 614 Likes on 459 Posts
Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
Thread title says it. Forum was posted as closed until 9/20.
09-20-22, 10:48 AM
Moderator
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 12,026
Received 1,080 Likes on 638 Posts
Re: Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
Feels like a PM-worthy point more than a thread, but I get it. Plan is for tomorrow, bro, and hopefully that is the case, thanks for your patience.
09-20-22, 11:01 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 42,478
Received 22 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
Originally Posted by story
Feels like a PM-worthy point more than a thread
I don't want to be a jerk about this, so please don't take it that way, but the mod team:
  • Shut down the forum with no warning and no explanation of why, other than vague statements about a "cooling off period" and looking at the rules
  • Published a date by which it would be reopened
  • Made no further communication about what's going on
  • Missed the reopen date with no communication to the community.
This whole process has been very opaque to all of us who just want someplace to discuss the war in Ukraine or the potential dissolution of the Commonwealth or the ongoing litigation of Trump's documents. I won't speak for anyone else, but to me, Politics Talk is a community where I go to discuss the events of the day, and it feels like it was arbitrarily closed and the community has been kept completely in the dark and deprived of something for reasons we are not privy to.

And again, I do appreciate what the mod team does, and if there are things going on behind the scenes that needed to change, I understand that. I'm just frustrated by the lack of communication and transparency, and a PM from Dooku to you would only have contributed to that lack for the rest of us.
The following 3 users liked this post by JasonF:
Bronkster (09-20-22), Count Dooku (09-20-22), Draven (09-20-22)
09-20-22, 11:03 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 10,482
Received 614 Likes on 459 Posts
Re: Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
Originally Posted by story
Feels like a PM-worthy point more than a thread, but I get it. Plan is for tomorrow, bro, and hopefully that is the case, thanks for your patience.
20 year member and I don't send private messages. What I have to say on any topic is for public consumption.
The following users liked this post:
Bronkster (09-20-22)
09-20-22, 11:06 AM
Moderator
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 12,026
Received 1,080 Likes on 638 Posts
Re: Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
Originally Posted by story
Religion, Politics, and World Events is closed September 6-20, 2022.
September 20 is the last day it's closed, not the first day it's open.

I think it should have been a PM because we asked for a full break from Politics during this time.

The plan is we open it tomorrow, hopefully we're ready on our end to do that. Thanks for your patience.
09-20-22, 11:09 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 20,075
Received 299 Likes on 184 Posts
Re: Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
To add to the confusion/frustration, the announcement message stating the Politics Forum was temporarily closed is also gone.
The following users liked this post:
Draven (09-20-22)
