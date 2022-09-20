Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
Re: Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
Feels like a PM-worthy point more than a thread, but I get it. Plan is for tomorrow, bro, and hopefully that is the case, thanks for your patience.
Re: Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
- Shut down the forum with no warning and no explanation of why, other than vague statements about a "cooling off period" and looking at the rules
- Published a date by which it would be reopened
- Made no further communication about what's going on
- Missed the reopen date with no communication to the community.
And again, I do appreciate what the mod team does, and if there are things going on behind the scenes that needed to change, I understand that. I'm just frustrated by the lack of communication and transparency, and a PM from Dooku to you would only have contributed to that lack for the rest of us.
Re: Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
Re: Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
Originally Posted by story
Religion, Politics, and World Events is closed September 6-20, 2022.
I think it should have been a PM because we asked for a full break from Politics during this time.
The plan is we open it tomorrow, hopefully we're ready on our end to do that. Thanks for your patience.
Re: Politics Forum is supposed to be re-opened today, but not so far
To add to the confusion/frustration, the announcement message stating the Politics Forum was temporarily closed is also gone.
