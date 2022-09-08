Is blatant racism OK on DVDTalk?
In the politics forum, someone posted a pretty racist meme. Multiple people asked him -- politely -- to explain why he posted it. He ignored those requests.
Eventually, a mod came and in advised everyone to ignore the racist poster, and to stop calling him out.
So I guess my question is this: is this the kind of forum where people are allowed to post things suggesting black people are criminals? Are we just supposed to shrug and pretend that's not happening? Am I the asshole for getting offended by explicit racism?
Here's a joke: What do you have when five people sit down to a pleasant dinner with a Nazi? Six Nazis.
Please don't let this become a forum where racism is tolerated.
