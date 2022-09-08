DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Reload this Page >

Is blatant racism OK on DVDTalk?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

Is blatant racism OK on DVDTalk?

   
Old 08-09-22, 11:45 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
JasonF's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 42,380
Received 13 Likes on 10 Posts
Is blatant racism OK on DVDTalk?
In the politics forum, someone posted a pretty racist meme. Multiple people asked him -- politely -- to explain why he posted it. He ignored those requests.

Eventually, a mod came and in advised everyone to ignore the racist poster, and to stop calling him out.

So I guess my question is this: is this the kind of forum where people are allowed to post things suggesting black people are criminals? Are we just supposed to shrug and pretend that's not happening? Am I the asshole for getting offended by explicit racism?

Here's a joke: What do you have when five people sit down to a pleasant dinner with a Nazi? Six Nazis.

Please don't let this become a forum where racism is tolerated.
JasonF is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Forum Feedback and Support

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.