Is blatant racism OK on DVDTalk?

In the politics forum, someone posted a pretty racist meme. Multiple people asked him -- politely -- to explain why he posted it. He ignored those requests.



Eventually, a mod came and in advised everyone to ignore the racist poster, and to stop calling him out.



So I guess my question is this: is this the kind of forum where people are allowed to post things suggesting black people are criminals? Are we just supposed to shrug and pretend that's not happening? Am I the asshole for getting offended by explicit racism?



Here's a joke: What do you have when five people sit down to a pleasant dinner with a Nazi? Six Nazis.



Please don't let this become a forum where racism is tolerated.