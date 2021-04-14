BB and [IMG] code links under Posting Rules broken

The links for "BB code is on" and "[IMG] code is on" within the Posting Rules box (at the bottom left of every forum page on the desktop site) are broken. Both are throwing the following error when clicked:



Error: Cannot use assign-op operators with string offsets in ..../misc.php(475) : eval()'d code on line 1



I am getting the same result in the current versions of both Firefox and Edge on Windows 10.