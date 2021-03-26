Marking threads as read
#1
Marking threads as read
When a thread listed on a forum page has been read by me, the title changes font from bold to normal. I use that feature to see if any threads have new posts. The problem is that, when I finish reading a thread, I have to scroll all the way down to the very bottom of the page to set the thread as read, and then I have to scroll back up to click on the Back to Subforum button. That's a lot of unnecessary scrolling down and scrolling back up.
I'm using Firefox on a desktop to browse.
Can you change the location of the "thread has been read" sensor from the very bottom of the page to either the bottom of the last post or to the Back to Subforum button?
#2
Re: Marking threads as read
after I read a thread it does this automatically. I only mark forums as read occasionally using the function above. Using Chrome on a desktop...
