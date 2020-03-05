DVD Talk Forum

Is this allowed? This looks like it could be considered as a "doxing" of a DVD Talk member.

Forum Feedback and Support

Old 05-03-20, 07:18 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
mspmms's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2000
Location: Indianapolis, IN. Have to hand it to you (thumbs up) that post is the definition of "hollow".
Posts: 14,990
Received 235 Likes on 165 Posts
Is this allowed? This looks like it could be considered as a "doxing" of a DVD Talk member.

I know very little about this member being discussed other than their postings (they appear to like several of the memes posted in the forums at DVD Talk) and it could be just a made up account.

I am asking this because I am having a little problem with the possibility of let's say a DVD talk member - certainly not a Mod/Admin seeking / searching and then posting information or links to accounts on DVD Talk forums that could have info about me or pictures of my children, wife, family members because do not like my point of view.
