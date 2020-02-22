disgusting spam
I'm getting messages from "DVD Talk Newsletter" that seem to be actually related to this site. The messages are offensive, and scams. Have we been sold out? Am I now doomed to a cascade of filth in my inbox, that will drown out legit messages from DVD talk?
