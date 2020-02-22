DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Reload this Page >

disgusting spam

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

disgusting spam

   
Old 02-22-20, 11:15 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 17,983
Likes: 0
Received 13 Likes on 11 Posts
disgusting spam
I'm getting messages from "DVD Talk Newsletter" that seem to be actually related to this site. The messages are offensive, and scams. Have we been sold out? Am I now doomed to a cascade of filth in my inbox, that will drown out legit messages from DVD talk?
Mrs. Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Forum Feedback and Support

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.