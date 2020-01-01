Bulleted List Issue
So I am trying to create two bulleted lists in the Oscar Challenge thread and whatever I put in the bulleted list does not appear after I save changes. All the information is listed when I edit the post and hit source but for some reason, items in a bulleted list won't appear. I have tried two different browsers and I typed the info from scratch just in case there were any copy and paste issues from before the forum changes. Any thoughts on what I'm doing wrong?
