DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2024 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 2-
Housekeeping For Beginners
Kidnapped: The Abduction Of Edgar Mortara
July 9-
Abigail
The Boy And the Heron
Boy Kills World
Challengers
Civil War
Food, Inc. 2
Origin
Stress Positions
Tarot
Unsung Hero
July 16-
The Last Stop In Yuma County
Perfect Days
Taking Venice*
July 19-
The Zone Of Interest
July 23-
Anselm
Arcadian
Ezra
The Fall Guy*
The Strangers: Chapter One*
July 30-
Alienoid: Return To The Future
The First Omen
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person*
I Saw The TV Glow
Sting (2024)
August 6-
Babes*
Banel & Adama*
August 13-
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
IF
August 20-
Green Border*
August 27-
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
The Watchers
September 10-
All Of Us Strangers*
Late Night With The Devil*
Totem*
October 8-
Exhuma
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 2-
Housekeeping For Beginners
Kidnapped: The Abduction Of Edgar Mortara
July 9-
Abigail
The Boy And the Heron
Boy Kills World
Challengers
Civil War
Food, Inc. 2
Origin
Stress Positions
Tarot
Unsung Hero
July 16-
The Last Stop In Yuma County
Perfect Days
Taking Venice*
July 19-
The Zone Of Interest
July 23-
Anselm
Arcadian
Ezra
The Fall Guy*
The Strangers: Chapter One*
July 30-
Alienoid: Return To The Future
The First Omen
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person*
I Saw The TV Glow
Sting (2024)
August 6-
Babes*
Banel & Adama*
August 13-
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
IF
August 20-
Green Border*
August 27-
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
The Watchers
September 10-
All Of Us Strangers*
Late Night With The Devil*
Totem*
October 8-
Exhuma
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
#2
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:
July 16-
Taking Venice
July 23-
The Fall Guy
The Strangers: Chapter One
July 30-
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person
August 6-
Babes
Banel & Adam
August 20-
Green Border
September 10-
All Of Us Strangers
Late Night With The Devil
Totem
July 16-
Taking Venice
July 23-
The Fall Guy
The Strangers: Chapter One
July 30-
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person
August 6-
Babes
Banel & Adam
August 20-
Green Border
September 10-
All Of Us Strangers
Late Night With The Devil
Totem
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off