DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2024 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------July 2-Housekeeping For BeginnersKidnapped: The Abduction Of Edgar MortaraJuly 9-AbigailThe Boy And the HeronBoy Kills WorldChallengersCivil WarFood, Inc. 2OriginStress PositionsTarotUnsung HeroJuly 16-The Last Stop In Yuma CountyPerfect DaysTaking Venice*July 19-The Zone Of InterestJuly 23-AnselmArcadianEzraThe Fall Guy*The Strangers: Chapter One*July 30-Alienoid: Return To The FutureThe First OmenHumanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person*I Saw The TV GlowSting (2024)August 6-Babes*Banel & Adama*August 13-Furiosa: A Mad Max SagaIFAugust 20-Green Border*August 27-Kingdom Of The Planet Of The ApesThe WatchersSeptember 10-All Of Us Strangers*Late Night With The Devil*Totem*October 8-Exhuma----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .