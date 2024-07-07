DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2024 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 2-
Housekeeping For Beginners
Kidnapped: The Abduction Of Edgar Mortara

July 9-
Abigail
The Boy And the Heron
Boy Kills World
Challengers
Civil War
Food, Inc. 2
Origin
Stress Positions
Tarot
Unsung Hero

July 16-
The Last Stop In Yuma County
Perfect Days
Taking Venice*

July 19-
The Zone Of Interest

July 23-
Anselm
Arcadian
Ezra
The Fall Guy*
The Strangers: Chapter One*

July 30-
Alienoid: Return To The Future
The First Omen
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person*
I Saw The TV Glow
Sting (2024)


August 6-
Babes*
Banel & Adama*

August 13-
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
IF

August 20-
Green Border*

August 27-
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
The Watchers


September 10-
All Of Us Strangers*
Late Night With The Devil*
Totem*


October 8-
Exhuma

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

July 16-
Taking Venice

July 23-
The Fall Guy
The Strangers: Chapter One

July 30-
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person

August 6-
Babes
Banel & Adam

August 20-
Green Border

September 10-
All Of Us Strangers
Late Night With The Devil
Totem
