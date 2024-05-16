DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 14-
American Society Of Magical Negroes
Dune: Part Two
Imaginary
Land Of Bad
Noryang: Deadly Sea
One Life
May 28-
Anatomy Of A Fall
Arthur The King
Bob Marley: One Love
Club Zero
Drift
Io Capitano
Red Right Hand
Sasquatch Sunset
June 4-
The Old Oak
June 11-
The Animal Kingdom
Dogman
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Immaculate
The Long Game
Remembering Gene Wilder
Stopmotion
June 18-
American Fiction
June 25-
The Boys In The Boat
The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare
July 9-
The Boy And the Heron
Boy Kills World
Challengers
Civil War
Origin
July 16-
Perfect Days
July 23-
Anselm
July 30-
The First Omen
Sting (2024)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
