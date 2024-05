DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------May 14-American Society Of Magical NegroesDune: Part TwoImaginaryLand Of BadNoryang: Deadly SeaOne LifeMay 28-Anatomy Of A FallArthur The KingBob Marley: One LoveClub ZeroDriftIo CapitanoRed Right HandSasquatch SunsetJune 4-The Old OakJune 11-The Animal KingdomDogmanGodzilla x Kong: The New EmpireImmaculateThe Long GameRemembering Gene WilderStopmotionJune 18-American FictionJune 25-The Boys In The BoatThe Ministry Of Ungentlemanly WarfareJuly 9-The Boy And the HeronBoy Kills WorldChallengersCivil WarOriginJuly 16-Perfect DaysJuly 23-AnselmJuly 30-The First OmenSting (2024)----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .