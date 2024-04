DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------April 2-Four DaughtersApril 9-It's A Wonderful KnifeLisa FrankensteinMonster (2023)Night SwimApril 16-The Incredible FightThe Peasants*April 23-The BeekeeperApril 30-Madame WebMean Girls (2024)The Promised Land (2023)May 7-Remembering Gene WilderMay 14-Dune: Part TwoImaginary*Land Of BadNoryang: Deadly SeaMay 28-Anatomy Of A FallBob Marley: One LoveIo Capitano*Red Right Hand*June 11-The Animal KingdomImmaculate*Stopmotion*July 9-Origin----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .