DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 2-
Four Daughters
April 9-
It's A Wonderful Knife
Lisa Frankenstein
Monster (2023)
Night Swim
April 16-
The Incredible Fight
The Peasants*
April 23-
The Beekeeper
April 30-
Madame Web
Mean Girls (2024)
The Promised Land (2023)
May 7-
Remembering Gene Wilder
May 14-
Dune: Part Two
Imaginary*
Land Of Bad
Noryang: Deadly Sea
May 28-
Anatomy Of A Fall
Bob Marley: One Love
Io Capitano*
Red Right Hand*
June 11-
The Animal Kingdom
Immaculate*
Stopmotion*
July 9-
Origin
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:
April 16-
The Peasants
May 14-
Imaginary
May 28-
Io Capitano
Red Right Hand
June 11-
Immaculate
Stopmotion
