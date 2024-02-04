DVD Talk Forum

04-02-24
Mao
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 2-
Four Daughters

April 9-
It's A Wonderful Knife
Lisa Frankenstein
Monster (2023)
Night Swim

April 16-
The Incredible Fight
The Peasants*

April 23-
The Beekeeper

April 30-
Madame Web
Mean Girls (2024)
The Promised Land (2023)


May 7-
Remembering Gene Wilder

May 14-
Dune: Part Two
Imaginary*
Land Of Bad
Noryang: Deadly Sea

May 28-
Anatomy Of A Fall
Bob Marley: One Love
Io Capitano*
Red Right Hand*


June 11-
The Animal Kingdom
Immaculate*
Stopmotion*


July 9-
Origin

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

April 16-
The Peasants

May 14-
Imaginary

May 28-
Io Capitano
Red Right Hand

June 11-
Immaculate
Stopmotion
