DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------March 1-The Shift (2023)March 5-Lord Of MisruleMarch 12-All The Beauty And The BloodshedAquaman And The Lost KingdomAnyone But YouThe Color Purple (2023)FerrariFreelanceI.S.S.MalumPoor ThingsSuzumeWishMarch 19-Driving MadeleineLynch/OzMarch 26-The Book Of ClarenceBorn To FlyThe Crime Is MineThe Iron ClawThe Roundup: No Way OutSaint OmerWhen Evil LurksApril 2-Four DaughtersApril 9-It's A Wonderful KnifeMonster (2023)*OriginApril 16-The Incredible Fight*April 30-Mean Girls (2024)The Promised Land (2023)May 14-Land Of Bad*Noryang: Deadly Sea*May 28-Anatomy Of A Fall----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .