DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

   
Old 03-02-24, 06:53 PM
  #1  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,381
Received 60 Likes on 38 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 1-
The Shift (2023)

March 5-
Lord Of Misrule

March 12-
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
Anyone But You
The Color Purple (2023)
Ferrari
Freelance
I.S.S.
Malum
Poor Things
Suzume
Wish

March 19-
Driving Madeleine
Lynch/Oz

March 26-
The Book Of Clarence
Born To Fly
The Crime Is Mine
The Iron Claw
The Roundup: No Way Out
Saint Omer
When Evil Lurks


April 2-
Four Daughters

April 9-
It's A Wonderful Knife
Monster (2023)*
Origin

April 16-
The Incredible Fight*

April 30-
Mean Girls (2024)
The Promised Land (2023)


May 14-
Land Of Bad*
Noryang: Deadly Sea*

May 28-
Anatomy Of A Fall

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
The Unwatched Media Pile Thread: March 2024

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.