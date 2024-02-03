DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 1-
The Shift (2023)
March 5-
Lord Of Misrule
March 12-
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
Anyone But You
The Color Purple (2023)
Ferrari
Freelance
I.S.S.
Malum
Poor Things
Suzume
Wish
March 19-
Driving Madeleine
Lynch/Oz
March 26-
The Book Of Clarence
Born To Fly
The Crime Is Mine
The Iron Claw
The Roundup: No Way Out
Saint Omer
When Evil Lurks
April 2-
Four Daughters
April 9-
It's A Wonderful Knife
Monster (2023)*
Origin
April 16-
The Incredible Fight*
April 30-
Mean Girls (2024)
The Promised Land (2023)
May 14-
Land Of Bad*
Noryang: Deadly Sea*
May 28-
Anatomy Of A Fall
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
