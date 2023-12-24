DVD Talk Forum

TV on DVD* Challenge Season 14 List Thread

   
TV on DVD* Challenge Season 14 List Thread
Welcome to the Fourteenth annual TV on DVD* Challenge, couch potatoes! Why the asterisk? Because we allow TV content from any format--Blu-ray, digital, streaming, VHS, even over-the-air broadcast. Chances are good that some time since Black Friday, you've either received or treated yourself to a single season or maybe complete series box set that you're itchin' to get into, so here's your chance to rationalize doing that. We only have a few guidelines. Here they are:

The Guidelines
  1. This challenge begins at dusk on New Year's Eve 2023 (so you can count TV countdown specials) and concludes at dawn 1 February 2024.
  2. Eligible content is anything originally produced for television broadcast, including television series, mini-series, made-for-TV movies and specials (including, but not limited to, stand-up specials and music performances). Also eligible are movies that are directly part of the continuity of eligible content. For instance, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm counts, as it's part of the Batman: The Animated Series continuity, but Batman Begins does not, as it part of a different continuity.
  3. This is not a challenge pitting your final view count against anyone else's. You're fighting your own schedule and capacity for gorging on TV content. You are therefore welcome to count your viewing totals however you wish, as it will only matter to you. Count by episodes, count by run time, count by broadcast time (i.e., accounting for commercial breaks), whatever system appeals to you.
P.S. Thx to Travis for doing these Challenge threads all these years! I borrowed the intro, hope that's ok.
Re: TV on DVD* Challenge Season 14 List Thread


TV on DVD Challenge: Fourteenth Season

Season 2: 184 Hours
Season 3: 185 Hours
Season 4: 63 Hours
Season 5: 141 Hours
Season 6: 242 Hours
Season 7: 187 Hours
Season 8: 193 Hours
Season 9: 200 Hours
Season 10: 193 Hours
Season 11: 196 Hours
Season 12: 197 Hours


Goals:


DVD
Streaming (Amazon/Netflix/Hulu/Discovery Plus)
DVR

Watched So Far:

Shows:
Episodes:
Total Time:
DVD:
Streaming:
DVR:
New Years Eve:
