DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------June 6-Mafia MammaRenfieldJune 9-John Wick: Chapter 4June 13-Polite SocietyThe Pope's ExorcistThe Super Mario Bros. MovieSweetwaterJune 20-Avatar: The Way Of WaterThe CovenantRodeo (2022)SkinamarinkJune 27-Big George ForemanEvil Dead RiseJuly 11-Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.CorsageHoly SpiderScream VISisuJuly 11-Beau Is Afraid*Carmen (2022)*Knights Of The Zodiac*Shin Ultraman*July 18-Fool's Paradise*Little Richard: I Am EverythingLove Again*July 25-Nuclear Now*PaintAugust 15-Nefarious*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .