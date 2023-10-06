DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 6-
Mafia Mamma
Renfield
June 9-
John Wick: Chapter 4
June 13-
Polite Society
The Pope's Exorcist
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Sweetwater
June 20-
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Covenant
Rodeo (2022)
Skinamarink
June 27-
Big George Foreman
Evil Dead Rise
July 11-
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Corsage
Holy Spider
Scream VI
Sisu
July 11-
Beau Is Afraid*
Carmen (2022)*
Knights Of The Zodiac*
Shin Ultraman*
July 18-
Fool's Paradise*
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Love Again*
July 25-
Nuclear Now*
Paint
August 15-
Nefarious*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#2
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
