DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

   
Old 06-10-23, 01:53 PM
  #1  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,301
Received 47 Likes on 30 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 6-
Mafia Mamma
Renfield

June 9-
John Wick: Chapter 4

June 13-
Polite Society
The Pope's Exorcist
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Sweetwater

June 20-
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Covenant
Rodeo (2022)
Skinamarink

June 27-
Big George Foreman
Evil Dead Rise


July 11-
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Corsage
Holy Spider
Scream VI
Sisu

July 11-
Beau Is Afraid*
Carmen (2022)*
Knights Of The Zodiac*
Shin Ultraman*

July 18-
Fool's Paradise*
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Love Again*

July 25-
Nuclear Now*
Paint


August 15-
Nefarious*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-23, 01:53 PM
  #2  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,301
Received 47 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

July 11-
Beau Is Afraid
Carmen (2022)
Knights Of The Zodiac
Shin Ultraman

July 18-
Fool's Paradise
Love Again

July 25-
Nuclear Now

August 15-
Nefarious
Mao is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.