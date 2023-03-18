DVD Talk Forum

03-18-23
Selling Movies
Am looking for some updated thoughts on selling since I plan to sell some of the collection this Spring. Most titles aren't worth it to sell on Ebay so looking to go to Flea Market.

My pricing ideas
$1/DVD
$3/ Blu ray

Considering breaking off some DVD from Blu am keeping in put in sleeves 2 for $1

On feedback on current selling. I feel collection stuff seems to sit on Marketplace. I already have 4 boxes with around 70 DVDs each ready to sell.
