DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

October 4-DC League Of Super-PetsWatcher (2022)October 11-Barbarians (2021)Beast (2022)Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A SongOctober 18-Bodies Bodies BodiesBullet TrainThe Deer KingEaster SundayFall (2022)The Innocents (2021)Mack & RitaOrphan: First KillPaws Of Fury: The Legend Of HankOctober 25-Breaking (2022)The Invitation (2022)Medusa (2021)NopeOfficial CompetitionPrivate DesertNovember 1-The Good Boss*Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.RubikonTop Gun: MaverickNovember 8-After Ever Happy*I Love My Dad*Pearl*The Witch: Part 2- The Other One*November 15-Both Sides Of The Blade*Gigi & Nate*Hansan: Rising Dragon*Jeepers Creepers: Reborn*Moonage Daydream*Three Thousand Years Of LongingNovember 22-Hatching*Hold Me Tight*November 29-Emily The CriminalThe Silent Twins*December 6-Burial (2022)*Clerks IIIDecember 13-Lifemark*The Roundup (2022)*December 27-Halloween Ends*