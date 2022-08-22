DOG SOLDIERS Second Sight
DOG SOLDIERS Second Sight
for any one who has the shout factory collectors disc Gosh the transfer on this second sight release is SO much better!!!
gone is that sheen that seemed to be on the shout disc. Nice LE pkg. as well.
