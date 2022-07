DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------July 5-A BanquetDownton Abbey: A New EraEverything Everywhere All At OnceMemoryJuly 12-Huda's SalonMondocaneMontana StoryJuly 19-The Bob's Burger's MovieDualDrive My CarJuly 26-Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of MadnessThe DukeFiddler's Journey To The Big ScreenThe Lost CityPleasureAugust 2-Cow*August 9-Crimes Of The Future*Men*Neptune Frost*Sonic The Hedgehog 2August 16-Lost Illusions*Paris, District 13*August 23-Mr. Malcolm's List*August 30Faya Diya*Olga*September 13-Abandoned*The Forgiven*Lightyear*October 5-Top Gun: Maverick----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .