DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
July 5-
A Banquet
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Memory
July 12-
Huda's Salon
Mondocane
Montana Story
July 19-
The Bob's Burger's Movie
Dual
Drive My Car
July 26-
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
The Duke
Fiddler's Journey To The Big Screen
The Lost City
Pleasure
August 2-
Cow*
August 9-
Crimes Of The Future*
Men*
Neptune Frost*
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
August 16-
Lost Illusions*
Paris, District 13*
August 23-
Mr. Malcolm's List*
August 30
Faya Diya*
Olga*
September 13-
Abandoned*
The Forgiven*
Lightyear*
October 5-
Top Gun: Maverick
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
