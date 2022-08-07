DVD Talk Forum

07-08-22
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,213
Received 34 Likes on 21 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
July 5-
A Banquet
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Memory

July 12-
Huda's Salon
Mondocane
Montana Story

July 19-
The Bob's Burger's Movie
Dual
Drive My Car

July 26-
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
The Duke
Fiddler's Journey To The Big Screen
The Lost City
Pleasure


August 2-
Cow*

August 9-
Crimes Of The Future*
Men*
Neptune Frost*
Sonic The Hedgehog 2

August 16-
Lost Illusions*
Paris, District 13*

August 23-
Mr. Malcolm's List*

August 30
Faya Diya*
Olga*


September 13-
Abandoned*
The Forgiven*
Lightyear*


October 5-
Top Gun: Maverick

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,213
Received 34 Likes on 21 Posts
Added:
Added:

August 2-
Cow

August 9-
Crimes Of The Future
Men
Neptune Frost

August 16-
Lost Illusions
Paris, District 13

August 23-
Mr. Malcolm's List

August 30
Faya Diya
Olga

September 13-
Abandoned
The Forgiven
Lightyear
