Re: 25 Years of DVD!

Wow, that means DVD came out before I graduated high school--by a matter of months, but still, that's wild to me. I was the first of my circle of family and friends to get a DVD player, though I wasn't an immediate adopter. A coworker of mine was evangelical about original aspect ratio and finally convinced me some time in 1998. I collected widescreen VHS releases for awhile. One night after work, I finally got tired of waiting for Tombstone to get a widescreen VHS release so I splurged for an RCA RC5220P and the Tombstone DVD. I'm certain whenever I bought it was after 19 October 1999 because that was the day The Wizard of Oz Deluxe Edition came out and I bought it on VHS. There's no way I wouldn't have opted for DVD if I had the player at that time.



I know it sounds silly, but I genuinely appreciated that the DVD player included a navigable onscreen glossary. It helped me understand what all that machine could do to enhance my viewing experience beyond what VHS offered. I was especially fascinated by the foreign language audio dub tracks. My favorite of those tracks was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I showed that to some friends one night, just to marvel at the novelty of it. Years later, one friend admitted he resented me doing that because he thought I was trying to impress and steal his crush. I thought that hilarious. For the life of me, though, I cannot recall the first commentary track I ever played.



It came with a voucher for five free DVD's, but you had to pay the shipping. I passed at the time, as I didn't have enough interest in the offered group. A couple years ago, though, just on a lark I tracked down all of them. Somewhere around here I even started a thread about those offers but I'm too lazy to look for it. I do know that the quintet offered to me consisted of:



Lethal Weapon 4

Lost in Space

Six Days, Seven Nights

Stargate

Stepmom



Stargate was a flipper, and I don't mean WS on one side and FS on the other. I mean they actually broke the movie into two parts and you had to flip the disc to finish watching it. By far the most impressive of the lot was Lost in Space. That thing was packed to the gills with so many supplemental materials it puts contemporary Blu-ray treatments to shame. And it irks me that to this very day, that non-anamorphic DVD is the only disc release Six Days, Seven Nights has ever had.