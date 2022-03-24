I may have some very rare DVD's/CD's

Can someone please recommend a qualified, trained, experienced and trustworthy DVD/CD grading service? I talked to someone the other day about an exclusive release DVD to Blockbuster, still in the Blockbuster case they rent to you, and the Blockbuster barcode/sticker is still on it. I know these have to be extremely rare, and I have not met anyone who has these. I also still have some DVD's and CD's that I got when Columbia House still did DVD/CD sales and mail shipping, some still in the shrink wrap. I have some CD box sets in mint condition of Simon and Garfunkel, CD's played once...stuff that is not even in print anymore.



I kept all of these things away from sunlight boxed or bagged away for MANY years. I want to send photos or know what it is worth to collectors who seek after this stuff. I even went on eBay, Craigslist, Etsy, and many other sale websites, even local and nationwide..I could not find ANY of these for sale. And being that Blockbuster closed many years ago, save one in Oregon that is barely still alive, and only because of Dish network, these DVD boxes with the Blockbuster barcodes/sticker still on them, one of them being labeled and released as exclusive to Blockbuster only, many will want these because the nostalia is strong, and I have them when I never returned them all those years ago, and I had to pay for them. I even have one or two from Hollywood Video. The fact that we have these in our possession says a lot, because the businesses literally do not exist anymore. So I came here for help, and I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you.