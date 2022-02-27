DVD Talk Forum

M-disk DVDs?

   
Old 02-27-22, 05:49 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2021
Posts: 3
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
M-disk DVDs?
Anyone understand why M-disk DVDs (4.7GB) are so hard to get these days? You used to be able to buy them in convenient quantities, like a dozen or so. Now almost all M-disks are blu-ray (25GB). I got a DVD writer that was M-disk capable. Now I need to go out and buy a blu-ray one? I don't need the extra storage!
