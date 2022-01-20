DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Delay

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Delay

   
Old 01-20-22, 03:49 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2022
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Delay
last year I bought on line from planet DVD ,located in Pakistan. a DVD title Under a Texas moon . The order number was #24132. This was on Dec 21/21.I was given a receipt and was waiting for a confirmation to send the funds. I don't know if it's COVID lock down.,but, after 17 days no response still. I send them an email then still no response.it has been now been 30 days.They got no phone number yet their site looks legitimate . What is going on? I'm also suspicious about the title. At least they ought to send me a message that they may not have it The only good news is that the money has not been taken out,since I have not received a confirmation.
MovieFan27 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.