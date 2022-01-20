Delay

last year I bought on line from planet DVD ,located in Pakistan. a DVD title Under a Texas moon . The order number was #24132. This was on Dec 21/21.I was given a receipt and was waiting for a confirmation to send the funds. I don't know if it's COVID lock down.,but, after 17 days no response still. I send them an email then still no response.it has been now been 30 days.They got no phone number yet their site looks legitimate . What is going on? I'm also suspicious about the title. At least they ought to send me a message that they may not have it The only good news is that the money has not been taken out,since I have not received a confirmation.