Breaking Bad bonus disc?
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 6
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Breaking Bad bonus disc?
Anyone know if the repackaged BR set has the bonus disc included or was it just in thr original box set release?
thanks
thanks
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off