I bought a dvd, it came from england and it has a restriction for viewing and has the number 15 for age to view movie. I am 76 and an icon, a triangle with a exclamation in it. It blocks me from watching the movie. How do i get rid of the blockage????????????
You need an all region player to watch it.
