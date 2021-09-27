R1db
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
R1db
Anybody here a member of R1DB? I'm wondering what happened to the site and if they are ever going to be back. I know it's been almost two years since the site has last been up. I think a guy who went by the name Jayhawk was somewhere in the hierarchy. It was the best place for covers and I sorely miss it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off