DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------August 3:Final AccountHere TodayLucaThose Who Wish Me DeadAugust 10:American Traitor: The Trial Of Axis SallyFinding YouThe House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2Profile (2018)Queen BeesAugust 17-Hitman's Wife's BodyguardRiders Of JusticeSummer Of 85The Truffle HuntersThe Water ManAugust 24:The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do ItLanskyPeter Rabbit 2: The RunawayAugust 31:12 Might OrphansIn The HeightsSpirit Untamed*September 14:Black Widow (2021)The Boss Baby: Family BusinessCensorZola*September 21:CruellaThe Evil Next Door (2020)F9: The Fast Saga*The Vigil (2019)September 28:Blithe Spirit (2020)The Forever PurgeSnake Eyes*October 5:Space Jam: A New Legacy*October 12:Casanova, Last Love*Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .