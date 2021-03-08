DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
August 3:
Final Account
Here Today
Luca
Those Who Wish Me Dead
August 10:
American Traitor: The Trial Of Axis Sally
Finding You
The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
Profile (2018)
Queen Bees
August 17-
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Riders Of Justice
Summer Of 85
The Truffle Hunters
The Water Man
August 24:
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Lansky
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
August 31:
12 Might Orphans
In The Heights
Spirit Untamed*
September 14:
Black Widow (2021)
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Censor
Zola*
September 21:
Cruella
The Evil Next Door (2020)
F9: The Fast Saga*
The Vigil (2019)
September 28:
Blithe Spirit (2020)
The Forever Purge
Snake Eyes*
October 5:
Space Jam: A New Legacy*
October 12:
Casanova, Last Love*
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain*
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
