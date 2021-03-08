DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

   
Old 08-03-21, 08:27 PM
  #1  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,144
Received 20 Likes on 14 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 3:
Final Account
Here Today
Luca
Those Who Wish Me Dead

August 10:
American Traitor: The Trial Of Axis Sally
Finding You
The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
Profile (2018)
Queen Bees

August 17-
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Riders Of Justice
Summer Of 85
The Truffle Hunters
The Water Man

August 24:
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Lansky
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

August 31:
12 Might Orphans
In The Heights
Spirit Untamed*


September 14:
Black Widow (2021)
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Censor
Zola*

September 21:
Cruella
The Evil Next Door (2020)
F9: The Fast Saga*
The Vigil (2019)

September 28:
Blithe Spirit (2020)
The Forever Purge
Snake Eyes*


October 5:
Space Jam: A New Legacy*

October 12:
Casanova, Last Love*
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
14th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.