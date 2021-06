DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------July 6-Equal StandardJuly 13-HeldLimbo*Mortal Kombat (2021)No Man's Land (2020)SeparationSlalomThe SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The RunWrath Of ManJuly 20-Dream HorseJakob's WifeSpiral: From The Book Of SawJuly 27:Every Breath You TakeA Quiet Place: Part IIShiva Baby*Walking With Herb*August 3:Final Account*Here TodayThose Who Wish Me DeadAugust 10:Finding You*The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2*Queen Bees*August 17-Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard*Riders Of JusticeSummer of 85*The Water ManAugust 24:The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do ItAugust 31:In The Heights*September 21:Cruella----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Unofficial / Rumored Dates:----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .