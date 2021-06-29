DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 6-
Equal Standard
July 13-
Held
Limbo*
Mortal Kombat (2021)
No Man's Land (2020)
Separation
Slalom
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run
Wrath Of Man
July 20-
Dream Horse
Jakob's Wife
Spiral: From The Book Of Saw
July 27:
Every Breath You Take
A Quiet Place: Part II
Shiva Baby*
Walking With Herb*
August 3:
Final Account*
Here Today
Those Who Wish Me Dead
August 10:
Finding You*
The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2*
Queen Bees*
August 17-
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard*
Riders Of Justice
Summer of 85*
The Water Man
August 24:
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
August 31:
In The Heights*
September 21:
Cruella
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
