Old 06-29-21, 01:31 PM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,138
Received 17 Likes on 11 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
July 6-
Equal Standard

July 13-
Held
Limbo*
Mortal Kombat (2021)
No Man's Land (2020)
Separation
Slalom
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run
Wrath Of Man

July 20-
Dream Horse
Jakob's Wife
Spiral: From The Book Of Saw

July 27:
Every Breath You Take
A Quiet Place: Part II
Shiva Baby*
Walking With Herb*


August 3:
Final Account*
Here Today
Those Who Wish Me Dead

August 10:
Finding You*
The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2*
Queen Bees*

August 17-
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard*
Riders Of Justice
Summer of 85*
The Water Man

August 24:
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

August 31:
In The Heights*


September 21:
Cruella

Unofficial / Rumored Dates:

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,138
Received 17 Likes on 11 Posts
