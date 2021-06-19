DVD Talk Forum

DVD player with streaming capability

06-19-21, 04:20 PM
Join Date: Jun 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
DVD player with streaming capability
Hi.

We had a dvd player connected to our not-smartv, and when turned on it would show us various streaming services using our Roku (now Amazon Firestick), OR we could play a dvd.
I replaced that player but the new one does not show the streaming access, just the ability to play dvd.
I'd like to know what a dvd player like the first one is called so I can get another one like that, not sure of the descriptive terms.
Thanks and it's great to find this Forum, I didn't find this question anywhere using your Search.
