DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------June 1-BoogieThe CourierEmbattledTrigger PointThe World To ComeJune 8-City Of LiesJune 15-French ExitGodzilla Vs. KongKindredSAS: Red NoticeVoyagersJune 22-Hunter HunterNobodyThe Paper Tigers*The UnholyJune 29-StardustJuly 6-Equal Standard*July 13-Mortal Kombat (2021)*No Man's Land (2020)SeparationThe SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The RunWrath Of Man*July 20-HeldJakob's Wife*August 17-Riders Of Justice*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Unofficial / Rumored Dates:July 20:Spiral: From The Book Of SawJuly 27:A Quiet Place: Part IIAugust 24:The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .