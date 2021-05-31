DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 1-
Boogie
The Courier
Embattled
Trigger Point
The World To Come
June 8-
City Of Lies
June 15-
French Exit
Godzilla Vs. Kong
Kindred
SAS: Red Notice
Voyagers
June 22-
Hunter Hunter
Nobody
The Paper Tigers*
The Unholy
June 29-
Stardust
July 6-
Equal Standard*
July 13-
Mortal Kombat (2021)*
No Man's Land (2020)
Separation
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run
Wrath Of Man*
July 20-
Held
Jakob's Wife*
August 17-
Riders Of Justice*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
July 20:
Spiral: From The Book Of Saw
July 27:
A Quiet Place: Part II
August 24:
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
