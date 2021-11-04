Is this a bootleg?
Is this a bootleg?
Purposely made the title vague, I figured this could be an ongoing thread of people asking if something is a bootleg instead of creating a new thread.
So I was interested in getting the Star Wars - Ewok Adventures DVD, which I know is out of print. I was surprised to find some on eBay, but then quickly realized there were too many and they had to be bootlegs.
The thing is, the pictures show a sticker on the case, an insert and a pressed double-sided disc, even a security strip inside the case. Do bootlegers have the ability to do all of that?
Here's an example which has a lot of obvious red flags (says it's brand new but the pictures show it's not sealed, has 7 available and sold 8
In this case the double sided disc is what makes me think its legitimate. I think most people bootlegging stuff are using DVD-R discs. A double sided would require an actual pressing plant and I dont see them doing that for something like the Ewoks movies.
According to the amazon listing, it explicitly states that the original Fox version (released in 2004) was indeed a double sided disc.
I generally don't trust the photos on ebay listings, especially if they're just using generic stock photos for a particular item.
If the ebay copies are bootleg pressings of double sided flipper discs, then this would mean a bootlegger has access to an actual dvd pressing plant.
