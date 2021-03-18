24 Complete series
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2021
Posts: 4
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
24 Complete series
Scored a box set of 24 on Amazon last night for hair under $70. Compared to the $456 version someone else is selling, that's like getting it 85% off.
$70 is the lowest I'd seen it, and couldn't help but jump on the chance. I have no idea how 3rd party sellers price box sets so low, when a particular TV series is normally sold so high by another seller.
I got Supernatural Seasons 1 - 13 box set for around $100 on Blu-ray a few months ago. The fact it was in Blu-ray made it an especially good deal.
$70 is the lowest I'd seen it, and couldn't help but jump on the chance. I have no idea how 3rd party sellers price box sets so low, when a particular TV series is normally sold so high by another seller.
I got Supernatural Seasons 1 - 13 box set for around $100 on Blu-ray a few months ago. The fact it was in Blu-ray made it an especially good deal.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off