24 Complete series

Scored a box set of 24 on Amazon last night for hair under $70. Compared to the $456 version someone else is selling, that's like getting it 85% off.



$70 is the lowest I'd seen it, and couldn't help but jump on the chance. I have no idea how 3rd party sellers price box sets so low, when a particular TV series is normally sold so high by another seller.



I got Supernatural Seasons 1 - 13 box set for around $100 on Blu-ray a few months ago. The fact it was in Blu-ray made it an especially good deal.

