24 Complete series

24 Complete series

   
Old 03-18-21, 10:07 AM
New Member
Join Date: Feb 2021
Posts: 4
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
24 Complete series
Scored a box set of 24 on Amazon last night for hair under $70. Compared to the $456 version someone else is selling, that's like getting it 85% off.

$70 is the lowest I'd seen it, and couldn't help but jump on the chance. I have no idea how 3rd party sellers price box sets so low, when a particular TV series is normally sold so high by another seller.

I got Supernatural Seasons 1 - 13 box set for around $100 on Blu-ray a few months ago. The fact it was in Blu-ray made it an especially good deal.
