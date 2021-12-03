DVD Talk Forum

What grinds my gear about a few movies being solely released on services.

What grinds my gear about a few movies being solely released on services.

   
03-12-21, 08:50 AM
Join Date: Apr 2020
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Posts: 20
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
What grinds my gear about a few movies being solely released on services.
I would like to buy a few movies, but I have to suck it up and get (or rotate) a monthly streaming service, since the movie will likely never be released on home media. I'm one of those people who likes purchasing outright and I can't do that when the movie have been given a indefinite streaming-only release. (It especially doesn't help if it was a movie that was initially released for theaters, but the pandemic caused it to be shelved.) Though I don't really have a problem if the movie was released on rent-and-buy services, since that will likely indicate that a movie will be released on DVD/Blu-ray later on. Thoughts?
03-12-21, 08:57 AM
  #2  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 10,172
Received 305 Likes on 186 Posts
Re: What grinds my gear about a few movies being solely released on services.
Welcome! Any examples in particular?
