What grinds my gear about a few movies being solely released on services.

I would like to buy a few movies, but I have to suck it up and get (or rotate) a monthly streaming service, since the movie will likely never be released on home media. I'm one of those people who likes purchasing outright and I can't do that when the movie have been given a indefinite streaming-only release. (It especially doesn't help if it was a movie that was initially released for theaters, but the pandemic caused it to be shelved.) Though I don't really have a problem if the movie was released on rent-and-buy services, since that will likely indicate that a movie will be released on DVD/Blu-ray later on. Thoughts?
Welcome! Any examples in particular?
